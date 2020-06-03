Sri Lankan Cricket Team Players Return to Training Amid Coronavirus Scare, Watch Video

Sri Lankan players training (Photo Credits: @OfficialSLC/Twitter)

Members of Sri Lankan men’s cricket team returned to training amid Coronavirus crisis at the Colombo Cricket Club. Sri Lanka’s home series against England was cancelled after growing COVID-19 virus concerns in March. Apart from it, they were scheduled to host South Africa, which was cancelled as well. A total of 13 players participated on day one of the camp which will last for 12 days under coaching and support staff of four. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne is also part of the training camp. England vs West Indies 2020 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues & Other Details of ENG vs WI Test Series.

“Sri Lanka men’s squad taking part in the 12 day ‘Residential Training Camp’ returned to practice today. The squad primarily consist of bowlers, whilst several players have been included to undergo rehabilitation,” Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted.

Sri Lanka National Men’s Players conduct its first outdoor training session under the ongoing ‘Residential Training Camp,’ today at the CCC Ground, Colombo.#BackAtWork #SLC #lka pic.twitter.com/dnnnA1Iqtr — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 2, 2020

The Official handle of the cricket board also tweeted a video of players doing some drills.

Sri Lanka are now likely to host India in July for a limited-overs series in July. However, it is subject to coronavirus situation in both the countries. The Sri Lankan cricket board had earlier shown interest in hosting Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) as well.