Steve Smith Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Australian Cricketing Genius

One of the best modern-day cricketers to come out of Australia, Steve Smith will celebrate his 31st birthday today (June 2, 2020). Smith made his debut for the national side in 2010 as a specialist leg-spinner but over the years has evolved himself into a dominant batsman in all three formats of the game, mostly asserting his supremacy in the longest format. So on Steve Smith’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Steve Smith Workout & Diet: How the World's No 1 Test Batsman Manages To Stay Fit (View Pics).
Born in Sydney, New South Wales, Smith attended the Menai high school but left at the age of 17 to play cricket for Sevenoaks Vine in the premier division of Kent Cricket League. One of the best batsmen of his era, Smith has always attracted attention towards him because of his unorthodox batting style, however, this is the thing that made him successful throughout his career. The right-handed batsman till date has 26 Test centuries and 9 ODI tons. Steve Smith Willing to Play IPL if T20 World Cup Gets Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.
Lesser Known Facts About Steve Smith
- Steven Peter Devereux Smith was born on June 2, 1989, in Kogarah, Sydney.
- Smith has dual citizenship as his father Peter is of Australian descent while mother Gillian was born in London.
- Smith made his international debut for Australia against Pakistan in 2010 as a leg spinner.
- Smith made his captaincy debut for Australia against India in 2014, replacing injured Michael Clarke.
- Smith has been dubbed as second ‘Captain Grumpy’ since Allan Border in media due to his critical nature.
- Smith is the fastest batsman to reach 7000 runs in Test cricket.
- Steve Smith is the youngest player to win Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year award).
- Apart from Cricket, Smith is a huge fan of Tennis. Roger Federer is one of his favourite players.
- Steve Smith married girlfriend Dani Willis at Berrima, New South Wales on September 15, 2018.