In a dramatic turn of events on the opening morning of the third Ashes Test, veteran batter Usman Khawaja was recalled to the Australian playing XI just 20 minutes before the toss. The 38-year-old, who had been officially omitted from the squad only 24 hours earlier, was brought in as a last-minute replacement for Steve Smith. Australia vs England Ashes Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2025: How To Watch AUS vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Smith was ruled out of the Adelaide Test after it was reported that he was suffering from nausea and dizziness. Australian captain Pat Cummins, returning to the side himself after a back injury, confirmed the change after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Smith Sidelined by Vestibular Issue

The late withdrawal of Steve Smith came as a shock to fans at the Adelaide Oval. While Smith had participated in net sessions on Tuesday, he reportedly arrived at the ground on Wednesday morning still suffering from "vertigo-like symptoms." Cricket Australia later confirmed that Smith is being treated for a potential vestibular issue involving nausea and dizziness. Ashes 2025-26: England Security Clash with Camera Operator at Brisbane Airport Ahead of AUS vs ENG 3rd Test.

A Career Lifeline for Usman Khawaja

For Khawaja, the inclusion marks a stunning reversal of fortune. After suffering back spasms during the first Test in Perth, the left-hander lost his opening spot to Travis Head, who has flourished in a new partnership with debutant Jake Weatherald.

Before Smith’s illness, many pundits speculated that Khawaja’s international career might be over, given he turns 39 this week and had been left out of the XI for two consecutive matches. However, the veteran made the most of his unexpected opportunity on Wednesday, scoring a resilient 82 to stabilize the Australian innings after the early loss of both openers.

Tactical Reshuffle in the Batting Order

Despite Khawaja’s return, the Australian selectors opted not to move Travis Head back to the middle order. Instead, they maintained the successful Head-Weatherald opening pair, slotting Khawaja into Smith's usual number four position.

The move proved effective, as Khawaja anchored the middle session alongside Marnus Labuschagne. His 126-ball knock, featuring ten boundaries, helped Australia recover from a shaky start of 33/2 to reach a competitive position by the tea break.

Australia enters the Adelaide Test with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series following dominant eight-wicket victories in Perth and Brisbane. A win or a draw in Adelaide would see the hosts retain the Ashes before the Christmas break.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).