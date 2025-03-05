One of the greatest batters in international cricket in the last decade, Australia national cricket team star player Steve Smith has announced his retirement from the ODI format of the game today, on March 5, 2025. His big decision comes just a day after the loss against India national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he was leading his nation. Often referred to as one of the 'fab-four' of the generation's star batsmen, Smith debuted for Australia in ODIs on February 19, 2010, against West Indies in Melbourne. Steve Smith Retires: Star Batsman Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket After Australia's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Defeat.

The 35-year-old former Aussie captain was interestingly first selected as a leg-spinner, but his talent for batting soon rose him to glory. Though not as glorious as his legendary Test career, his ODI journey has been noteworthy too. Smith had a total of 5800 runs in the 170 ODI games he has played to date for the Australia cricket team, scoring 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His average while achieving these runs has been a massive 43.28, with a good strike rate of 86.96. Besides these big runs and batting stats, he has achieved what matters the most in the format for his nation, he is a two-time ODI World Cup champion with the Australia national cricket team, winning the 2015 Cricket World Cup and the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Steve Smith Retires from ODIs After Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Exit, Star Batsman Says ‘Right Time To Make Way’.

Steve Smith's ODI Stats Matches Played 170 Runs Scored 5,800 Batting Average 43.28 Centuries 12 Half-Centuries 35 Highest Score 164 Balls Faced 6669 Strike Rate 86.96 Wickets Taken 28 Best Bowling 3/16 Catches 90

Steve Smith's ODI Career Records/ Accolades:

Steve Smith has 5000runs and 50 fielding dismissals in ODIs, ranking 75th in the list of players to do so.

Steve Smith's highest score is of 164 in an ODI match, which is the joint ninth-highest by a captain, along with Ricky Ponting.

He has the third-highest third-wicket partnership in ODI, scoring 242 runs together with Bailey

Steve Smith was judged the Australian Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021.

Winner of 2015 Cricket World Cup and the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Besides being a legendary batsman, Steve Smith was a decent captain of the Australian side too. He led the nation in 64 ODI matches, winning 32 and losing 28 games, Four matches ended in no result. He led the side in his last ODI game too, against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, as he was the interim-captain with Pat Cummins ruled out ahead of the tournament due to injury. The legend will continue to represent his nation in the Test and T20I formats.

