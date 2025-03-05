In a major development, Steve Smith has retired from ODI cricket, a day after Australia were knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The star batter had led the Australia national cricket team at the eight-team event held in Pakistan and the UAE and guided his side to the semi-final where they were eliminated by India. He will be available for Tests and T20Is. The 35-year-old retires from the format with a stellar career behind him, having featured in 170 ODIs where he scored 5800 runs with a top-score of 164. He has scored 12 centuries and was part of Australia's 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cup title-winning campaigns. The IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, what turned out to be his final ODI, saw him score a gritty 73 off 96 deliveries, He was dismissed by Mohammed Shami. Steve Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal Against Noor Ahmad During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Fans Praise Australian Captain for 'Sportsmanship' (Watch Video).

Steve Smith Announces Retirement from ODI Cricket

The great Steve Smith has called time on a superb ODI career 👏 pic.twitter.com/jsKDmVSG1h — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 5, 2025

