Steve Waugh Responds to Shane Warne’s ‘Most Selfish Cricketer’ Remark, Says ‘His Comments Are Reflection of Himself’

Shane Warne and Steve Waugh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh has finally presented his views after Shane Warne called him the ‘most selfish cricketer’ ever. The former Aussie leg-spinner, who has taken a dig at Waugh several times, recently called the former batsman ‘most selfish cricketer’ while responding to a stat on Twitter which says that Waugh has been involved in 104 run-outs in his international career- most for any batsman- and his partner has been dismissed 73 times. When Warne came across this stat, he launched a fresh attack against his ex-teammate. However, Waugh has made an ice-cool response toward the leggie’s allegations. Shane Warne Calls Steve Waugh ‘Most Selfish Cricketer’ Over Former Australian Captain’s Run-Out Record (View Tweet).

Waugh sarcastically hit back toward Warne’s remarks and said that there’s no feud between them as he has nothing against the bowler. Hence, it’s a one-sided fight. He even went on to say that Warne’s comments reflect his personality. When Shane Warne Chose Cigarettes Over Underwear and Socks, Michael Clarke Recalls Bizarre Incident.

"People keep saying it's a feud. But to me, a feud's between two people. I've never brought into it, so it's just one person. His comments are a reflection of himself, nothing to do with me. That's all I'd say," Steve Waugh was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The rift between Waugh and Warne is known to be started back in 1999 when the former dropped the spinner from the Test side. That was the first time Warne was axed from the team in his prolific career. The decision shocked many and the skipper also faced a lot of backlash for the decision.

However, Waugh has defended his decision of omitting Warne several times. "I had to make a decision, as a captain and a leader. I didn't want to make that decision but I did it for the benefit of the team." Waugh told the ABC in 2018.