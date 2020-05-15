Shane Warne Calls Steve Waugh ‘Most Selfish Cricketer’ Over Former Australian Captain’s Run-Out Record (View Tweet)

Shane Warne and Steve Waugh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne might go down as one of the greats of the game and his tally of 1001 international wickets speak volume of his capabilities. However, the leggie's 15-year-old international career was marred with both on and the off-field controversies. His fall out with former Aussie skipper Steve Waugh after getting dropped from the side is no secret. In fact, on many previous occasions, Warne has slammed his former teammate by calling him 'selfish' and he did that again. When Shane Warne Chose Cigarettes Over Underwear and Socks, Michael Clarke Recalls Bizarre Incident.

A Twitter user recently shared a compilation video of Steve Waugh's all run-outs in international cricket. The caption of the video also highlighted the fact that Waugh has been involved in 104 run-outs in international cricket- most by any player- while his partner was dismissed on 73 times. When Warne came across the video, he first asserted that he has no grudges against Waugh and he also picked him in his best Australian XI recently. However, he went to call him the ‘most selfish cricketer’ owing to the run-out record.

For the record AGAIN & I’ve said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat....... https://t.co/QMigV788L7 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 15, 2020

In Warne’s autobiography ‘No Spin,’ the 1999-World Cup winner recalled several instances of fall out with Waugh and there also he called him a ‘selfish’ player as he was only worried about his 50 plus average in Test cricket. He even claimed that Waugh was ‘jealous’ of him and that’s the reason why he dropped for the Test side in 1999.