Sunrisers Hyderabad would battle it out in their last game of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 21. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these sides have had disappointing campaigns, despite having done well at the auctions. Inconsistency have been the biggest problem for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, the latter in particular having a topsy-turvy season. SRH vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 70

With an all-out attacking approach, Punjab Kings found some hope of finally challenging for the title but poor batting at times have let them down big time. Sunrisers on the other hand, bounced back with five consecutive wins after two losses to start the tournament. But since then, they have had five losses on the trot and their campaign, has gotten completely derailed. Now, both these teams will aim to play for pride.

SRH vs PBKS Betting Odds

Punjab Kings are the bookmakers' favourite to win this game. According to Bet365, Punjab Kings have betting odds of 1.80. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, have betting odds of 2.00.

SRH vs PBKS Win Probability

SRH vs PBKS Win Probability (Source: Google)

Punjab Kings hold an edge over their opponents here as well. According to Google Predictions, they have a win probability of 53% as compared to Sunrisers, who have 47% chance of securing a win in this match.

