Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are set to take on each in the final group stage game of IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 22. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these teams, have been knocked out of playoff contention. They have had topsy-turvy campaigns this season. While Sunrisers Hyderabad had won five games on the trot and raised hopes of securing a spot in the playoffs, five back-to-back defeats derailed their campaign completely.IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, begun well but fell behind due to excelling in patches. Inconsistency have been their biggest concern this season and now, they find themselves with yet another disappointing campaign, despite having some top players in their ranks.

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a clear advantage when it comes to head-to-head records. They have won 16 out of a total of 19 times. Punjab Kings have won six matches. Hyderabad emerged victorious the last time thse two sides met in the IPL earlier this season.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 70 Key Players

Rahul Tripathi and Umran Malik would be key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab on the other hand, will rely on the likes of Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh to come good in this game.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 70 Mini Battles

The duel between Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Tripathi would be interesting to watch. The other player battle between Liam Livingstone and Umran Malik is also be something that fans would be keen on watching.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 70 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (SRH vs PBKS) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 70 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The SRH vs PBKS match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SRH vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 68 Likely Playing XIs

SRH Likely Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

PBKS Likely Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2022 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).