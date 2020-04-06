Suresh Raina Plays Indoor Cricket With Daughter Gracia Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Suresh Raina Plays Cricket At His Home (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @ChennaiIPL)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt with several sporting competitions being either cancelled or suspended until further notice. People have been advised to stay inside their homes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This has allowed sports stars to get some well-deserved rest and spend some time with their family. Chennai Super Kings batsman and Indian international Suresh Raina has taken this opportunity to play indoor cricket with his daughter Gracia. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina Join Sports Fraternity in #9Baje9Minutes Initiative by PM Modi, Light Diyas and Candles to Show Solidarity in Fight Against Coronavirus (See Posts).

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country is under lockdown until April 15 in order to combat the virus. Several sportspersons are under self-quarantine and amid this Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings have shared a video of Suresh Raina playing cricket at his house.

Watch Video

‘Pure tit-for-tat gully cricket scenes in the @ImRaina household!’ the IPL side captioned their post. The left-handed batsman was joined by his elder daughter Gracia. Recently, the 33-year-old and his wife Priyanka were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Rio.

The Indian cricketer on Sunday showed solidarity in the country’s fight against COVID 19 as he along with his family lighted candles and diyas on their balcony. The cricketer also donated Rs 52 lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and urged others to come forward to help on the time of need.