Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina Join Sports Fraternity in #9Baje9Minutes Initiative by PM Modi, Light Diyas and Candles to Show Solidarity in Fight Against Coronavirus (See Posts)

Million joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in lighting diyas (lamps), candles and flashing torches to show solidarity with those fighting the coronavirus pandemic battle on the front as well as showing the collective willingness to fight together as one. Many from the sports fraternity also joined the country in lighting diyas and candles to show their support and appreciation towards all health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is always a light at the end of every tunnel,” said Harbhajan Singh in a post on Twitter. While six-time Boxing champion and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom shared pictures of herself lighting candles to show her support. PM Narendra Modi Lights Lamp to Show His Support in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic; View Pics.

“My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay,” said Sachin Tendulkar in his tweet. “Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness,” his post further read. In his post, Tendulkar could be seen lighting candles with his entire family.

My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness. pic.twitter.com/tTheS9oO4I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020

A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together 🙏 https://t.co/EcmiX7EcoA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020

There is always a light at the end of every tunnel.. together we stand 🇮🇳 for better tomorrow.. God bless us all 🙏 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/hvS8hDaeeS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina urged everyone to join in solidarity with the nation and “beat this terrible time the whole world is going through.” Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra also showed her support with a message, “We all are together in these difficult times.”

To, all the doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, govt. employees, police and army personnel, media personnel, bankers, essentials’ shopkeepers and all other warriors fighting #COVID19 We are in your debt and ever thankful. 🙏🏻 Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#9baje9minute #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/eD3EW1ZISj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2020

It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 5, 2020

In solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part. We are all in this together and shall overcome this soon. Om Shantih Shantih Shantih#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/Q32a1cZRpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2020

Wonderful to see the entire country come together to show our heartful gratitude and support for the healthcare staff. Amazing initiative for all of us to be a part of. Together we stand united 🤝 stronger 💪 and even more determined to fight these difficult times. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/1AsTbUA32K — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 5, 2020

The light will guide us home 🌍 pic.twitter.com/sj1DtyfCT2 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 5, 2020

The Prime Minister had earlier urged the entire nation to demonstrate a collective willingness to fight pandemic together as one. “There is no bigger force than our conviction and resolve. There is nothing we cannot achieve with these forces,” the PM had said in his address to the nation. 83 people have died while over 3000 people have been confirmed to have contracted the disease in India as the country completes Day 21 of its 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was enforced to curb and contain the spread of the pandemic.