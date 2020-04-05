Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina Join Sports Fraternity in #9Baje9Minutes Initiative by PM Modi, Light Diyas and Candles to Show Solidarity in Fight Against Coronavirus (See Posts)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Light Diyas (Photo Credits: Twitter/@AnushkaSharma)

Million joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in lighting diyas (lamps), candles and flashing torches to show solidarity with those fighting the coronavirus pandemic battle on the front as well as showing the collective willingness to fight together as one. Many from the sports fraternity also joined the country in lighting diyas and candles to show their support and appreciation towards all health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is always a light at the end of every tunnel,” said Harbhajan Singh in a post on Twitter. While six-time Boxing champion and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom shared pictures of herself lighting candles to show her support. PM Narendra Modi Lights Lamp to Show His Support in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic; View Pics.

“My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay,” said Sachin Tendulkar in his tweet. “Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness,” his post further read. In his post, Tendulkar could be seen lighting candles with his entire family.

Sachin Tendulkar and Family Thank Selfless Sanitation Workers

Virat Kohli Calls for Prayer in Unity

We Can do It India!!

There is Light At End of Tunnel

Let's Fight COVID-19

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina urged everyone to join in solidarity with the nation and “beat this terrible time the whole world is going through.” Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra also showed her support with a message, “We all are together in these difficult times.”

In Solidarity

In debt and Ever Thankful

Irfan Pathan Reacts

We Shall Overcome!!

Together in These Difficult Times - Manika Batra

Together We Stand United

9 pm 9 Minutes -Saina Nehwal

Together We Will Come Out of This Darkness

The Light Will Guide Us Home

India Fights Coronavirus

The Prime Minister had earlier urged the entire nation to demonstrate a collective willingness to fight pandemic together as one. “There is no bigger force than our conviction and resolve. There is nothing we cannot achieve with these forces,” the PM had said in his address to the nation. 83 people have died while over 3000 people have been confirmed to have contracted the disease in India as the country completes Day 21 of its 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was enforced to curb and contain the spread of the pandemic.