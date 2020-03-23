Suresh Raina, Wife Priyanka Announce Arrival of Baby Boy, Name Their Son ‘Rio’ (See Post)

Suresh Raina With Wife Priyanka and Newborn Child (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ImRaina)

Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka Raina were on Monday blessed with a baby boy. The couple, who already have a year-old daughter Gracia Raina, announced their child to the world and also shared a lovely pic on social media. In the picture, the Raina can be seen standing alongside a seated Priyanka and their baby boy. The couple also announced the name of their newborn child. Wishes and congratulations outpoured on social media for the couple with many from the sports fraternity joining the fans in congratulating the couple for their newborn. Suresh Raina and Wife Priyanka Blessed With a Baby Boy, Harbhajan Singh Wishes the Couple.

“The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life,” wrote Raina in an emotional social media post.

Suresh Raina, Wife Priyanka Announce Arrival of Baby Boy

Meanwhile, Raina will next be seen in action when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take the field in 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, 2020, but has now been postponed to April 15 in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak. Raina, lovingly called Chinna Thala by CSK fans, has been instrumental in the franchise's three title wins.