Suresh Raina Praises Indian Air Force for Honouring ‘Corona Warriors’ Fighting Against the ‘Terrible Pandemic’

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Getty)

Suresh Rains praised the Indian Air Force for honouring the efforts of all the frontline workers who are involved in the fight against coronavirus. On Sunday (May 3), Indian Armed Forces extended solidarity towards the country’s COVID-19 warriors. The Army, Navy and Air Force, in a series of activities, felicitated healthcare professionals, security officials, sanitation workers and media professionals for their efforts in the country’s fight against the pandemic. Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Armed Forces for Honouring COVID-19 Warriors.

Indian cricketer Suresh Rains quoted a tweet from the Indian Air force in which an IAF MI-17 helicopter was seen showering petals over Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. ‘Wonderful gesture by the Indian Air Force to honour our Corona Warriors’ wrote the CSK star. ‘Their selfless services are the reason that we are able to put up this fight against this terrible pandemic. Gratitude & Salute to all of you.’ Raina added. Armed Forces to Honour COVID-19 Warriors Today, See IAF Flypast Timings and Navy's Illumination Show Rehearsal Video.

Suresh Raina Praises Indian Air Force

Wonderful gesture by @IAF_MCC to honour our #CoronaWarriors. Their selfless services are the reason that we are able to put up this fight against this terrible pandemic. Gratitude & Salute to all of you. 🇮🇳☝️🙏 https://t.co/Q1muLb3K9Q — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, all three division showed their gratitude towards the frontline workers in their own unique way. The Indian Air Force conducted a flypast while, the Indian Navy organized an illumination ceremony, in the dedication of all those who are working relentlessly since the outbreak of coronavirus.

In this gesture of solidarity, A C-130 carrier of the Air Force flew at a very low altitude covering the length of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari while Air Force helicopters showered flower petals starting at different locations. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy illuminated its ships at 25 different locations.