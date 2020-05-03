Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Armed Forces for Honouring COVID-19 Warriors Fighting Against the ‘Invisible Enemy’

Sachin Tendulkar Lauded Indian Armed Forces for Felicitating COVID-19 Warriors (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Indian armed forces for felicitating the COVID-19 warriors for their efforts and bravery in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian armed forces – army, navy and air force – on Sunday (May 03, 2020) felicitated the health-care workers and other frontline workers for their commitment and efforts in India’s fight against the coronavirus for fighting the pandemic battle on the forefront. “Massive respect to each one of the #CoronaWarriors,” Tendulkar said in his post. Indian Army, Navy, Air Force Honouring COVID-19 Warriors Live Streaming: Watch Video Telecast of IAF Flypast and Showering Flower Petals and Navy's Illumination Show.

Tendulkar, who holds a rank of the Group Captain in the Indian air force took to social media to show his appreciation towards the armed forces for applauding the health-care workers and showering petals on them for their work and continuous efforts in the fight against the pandemic. “A Big Salute from the Armed Forces to the Warriors on the ground who are helping Flag of India fight the war against this invisible enemy. Massive respect to each one of the #CoronaWarriors. Jai Hind!” Tendulkar wrote in a post. Indian Navy Personnel at INS Hansa Form Human Chain to Show Their Gratitude to COVID-19 Warriors, Watch Video.

A Big Salute from the Armed Forces to the Warriors on the ground who are helping 🇮🇳 fight the war against this invisible enemy. Massive respect to each one of the #CoronaWarriors. Jai Hind!#IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors@adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/6O6IkbsSEc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the three divisions of the Indian armed forces showed their appreciation to the front-line workers in their own way. The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted fly-pasts from Srinagar to Thiruvanthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch showering flower petals at different hospital locations.

Indian Navy illuminated all of its warships at anchorage from 07:30 pm to midnight on May 02, 2020 (Friday) in Mumbai, Vishakapatnam, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi and Port Blair. The navy personnel at INS Hansa, Goa also formed a human chain to thank the medical workers.