New Delhi, December 16: President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Tuesday and said that their courage and valour fill the nation with pride and continue to inspire the people of the nation. Every year on December 16, India marks Vijay Diwas to mark the decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of a new country, Bangladesh.

The date also celebrates the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers to the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti Bahini in Dhaka, the largest military surrender since World War II. It honours the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought for the nation's pride and freedom. Vijay Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to 1971 War Heroes, Says ‘Moment of Pride in Our History’.

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tributes to Armed Forces on Vijay Diwas

विजय दिवस के अवसर पर मैं भारत माता के वीर सपूतों को सादर नमन करती हूं। उनके साहस, पराक्रम और मातृभूमि के लिए अनन्य निष्ठा ने राष्ट्र को सदा गौरवान्वित किया है। उनकी वीरता और राष्ट्रप्रेम देशवासियों को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। भारतीय सेना की 'स्वदेशीकरण से सशक्तिकरण' की पहल भविष्य की… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2025

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country."

The Indian Army is working towards the objective of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with the principle of 'Swadeshikaran (Indigenisation) leading to Sashakstikaran (empowerment)', which focuses on creating defense equipment and technologies domestically to lessen reliance on imports, boost operational effectiveness, and establish a modern, agile, and technologically advanced Army capable of addressing future challenges, in collaboration with DRDO, Indian Industry, and institutions like IITs. Vijay Diwas 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Martyrs of 1971 War.

Recalling India's self-reliance demonstration in Operation Sindoor, the President lauded the concept of 'Swadeshikaran se Sashakstikaran' and said that it reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges.

"In Operation Sindoor, the army has demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serves as an inspiration for the entire nation. I extend my best wishes to all soldiers and their families. Jai Hind!" President Murmu added.

