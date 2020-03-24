Suresh Raina, Wife Priyanka Blessed With Baby Boy Rio; CSK Welcomes ‘Kutti Thala’ (See Post)

Suresh Raina With Wife Priyanka and Child (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CSK/@ImRaina)

World Cup winner and a veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka were blessed with a baby boy on March 23, 2020 (Monday). And Raina took to social media to share a picture of his newborn along with his wife while also using the moment to announce the name of their new child. “The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world!” said Raina in an emotional post on Twitter. “Proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother – Rio Raina,” he added. Gracia, 3, is the couple’s first child and was born in 2016. Now while Raina named his son ‘Rio’, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also eked out an interesting name for the couple’s newborn. Suresh Raina and Wife Priyanka Blessed With a Baby Boy, Harbhajan Singh Wishes the Couple.

Raina, who has represented CSK in the IPL ever since its inception in 2008 – other than playing for the Gujarat Lions when CSK was suspended for a two-year period due to corruption charges, has always enjoyed a great relationship with the franchise and its fan base. The 33-year-old, Dhoni’s deputy in the franchise is lovingly called “Chinna Thala”, which translates into the main man or right hand of the Thala (Dhoni).

Suresh Raina and Family Welcomes Baby Boy

The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life. pic.twitter.com/SLR9FPutdx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 23, 2020

Going by the same lines, CSK has perhaps decided the call Raina’s newborn son “Kutti Thala.” Kutti Thala is here! Lots of #Yellove and #WhistlePodu to @_PriyankaCRaina and @ImRaina for the newest addition to the #superfamily,” the franchise tweeted moments after news came out that Rania and family welcomed their second child.

Kutti Thala is Here!!

Hello Rio

Meanwhile, wishes poured in huge number for the couple as they welcomed the arrival of their second child with many from the cricketing fraternity joining the fans in congratulating Suresh and Priyanka on the new arrival. Among them was Raina national and IPL teammate Harbhajan Singh. Thanking everyone for their wishes, Raina hopes that his boy “flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life.”

Congratulations Suresh & Priyanka Raina!!

Congratulations @ImRaina and Priyanka for the baby 👦🍼 boy ❤️🤗 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 23, 2020

Raina will be next seen in action when IPL 2020 starts on April 15. Season 13 of the T20 franchise league was initially scheduled to start on March 29 but was postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Raina, who is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL franchise cricket history, will be hoping to lead CSK to their fourth title following the final heartbreak against Mumbai last season.