Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star

The year 2020 continues to be miserable for the Indian Film Industry as after the death of veteran superstars like Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ fame Sushant Singh Rajput has passed and that too after committing suicide. The brilliant actor dies at the age of 34. His death shocked many fans all around the world including many people of the cricket fraternity. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, David Warner and Suresh Raina took to their respective social media accounts and paid tribute to the superstar. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Not to forget Sushant certainly had a great relationship with cricket. The star actor did a phenomenal job in the biopic of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and it will not be wrong saying that it was his breakthrough film in the Bollywood industry. Also, not to forget that, Sushant, who himself was an ardent lover of the gentleman’s game, aspired to be a cricketer once. However, destiny made him play one of the best cricketers in the world on the silver screen. Meanwhile, have a look at how cricket stars mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

David Warner is Sad!!

View this post on Instagram Very very sad to hear about this. RIP #sushantsinghrajput A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:35am PDT

Kamran Akmal Mourns His Death!!

it’s quiet shocking to see when someone so young commits SUICIDE it’s really so depressing Nobody knows what someone else is going through. no one knows what made him to do so...being his a Pakistani fan am so upset #RIP sushant#sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/0GJ5nNK5FG — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 14, 2020

Virat Kohli Pays Condolences!!

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Suresh Raina Shocked!!

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor. Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 14, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Heart-Broken!!

I really can’t believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don’t know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside! 💔 #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/kQrcdiE11T — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2020

Sushant started his career as a TV actor. His role in Zee TV’s daily soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ was loved by many fans. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut through the film ‘Kai Po Che.’ There was no looking back for the actor since then as he bagged praises from the fans as well as critics for his sensational work. His last movie on the big screen was Chhichhore which also did well at the box office.

