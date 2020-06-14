Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:17 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star
David Warner, Sushant Sing Rajput and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Getty Images)

The year 2020 continues to be miserable for the Indian Film Industry as after the death of veteran superstars like Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ fame Sushant Singh Rajput has passed and that too after committing suicide. The brilliant actor dies at the age of 34. His death shocked many fans all around the world including many people of the cricket fraternity. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, David Warner and Suresh Raina took to their respective social media accounts and paid tribute to the superstar. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Not to forget Sushant certainly had a great relationship with cricket. The star actor did a phenomenal job in the biopic of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and it will not be wrong saying that it was his breakthrough film in the Bollywood industry. Also, not to forget that, Sushant, who himself was an ardent lover of the gentleman’s game, aspired to be a cricketer once. However, destiny made him play one of the best cricketers in the world on the silver screen. Meanwhile, have a look at how cricket stars mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

David Warner is Sad!!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Very very sad to hear about this. RIP #sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Kamran Akmal Mourns His Death!!

Virat Kohli Pays Condolences!!

Suresh Raina Shocked!!

Yuvraj Singh Heart-Broken!!

Sushant started his career as a TV actor. His role in Zee TV’s daily soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ was loved by many fans. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut through the film ‘Kai Po Che.’ There was no looking back for the actor since then as he bagged praises from the fans as well as critics for his sensational work. His last movie on the big screen was Chhichhore which also did well at the box office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Chhichhore David Warner Dil Bechara RIP Sushant Singh Rajput Suresh Raina Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide Sushant Singh Rajput dies of suicide Sushant Singh Rajput no more Sushant Singh Rajput passes away Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Sushant Singh Rajput unfulfilled dreams Yuvraj Singh
You might also like
In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
Entertainment

In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)
Viral

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Shocked Netizens Remember His Last Movie Chhichhore Where He Helps His Son Fight Suicidal Thoughts Inspiring Millions of Fans (Watch Viral Clip)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters, Highlight The Need to Talk About Mental Health Issues And Depression
Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?
Health & Wellness

Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Rejecting his Stanford University Scholarship to Getting Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, When SSR Spoke About What Inspired Him To Be An Actor
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Rejecting his Stanford University Scholarship to Getting Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, When SSR Spoke About What Inspired Him To Be An Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: Virat Kohli Condoles Actor’s Sudden Death, Offers Condolences to Family and Friends
Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics)
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Bollywood Actor's Demise, Says 'Bright Young Actor Gone Too Soon'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Bollywood Actor's Demise, Says 'Bright Young Actor Gone Too Soon'
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement