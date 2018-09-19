Even before Hazel Keech arrived in India with a dream to make it big in the Bollywood industry, she had a brush with acting. Yeah, even before she marked her Indian cinema debut with Ajith's Tamil movie Billa in 2007, or before she shared the screen space with Salman Khan in Bodyguard in 2011, Hazel knew why she wanted to be an actress, and the reason was Harry Potter! Hazel, who is Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife, has previously worked in three Harry Potter movies! We bet this was trivia you didn't know. Yuvraj Singh Trolled by Hazel Keech for not Getting a Perfect Pose During Their Italy Vacation.

Hazel Keech in 'Harry Potter' as a Child Artiste

In a chat with cricket anchor Gaurav Kapur for Miss Field, Hazel Keech revealed that she was a part of not one but three Harry Potter movies! The Bodyguard actress has previously shared the screen space with Harry, Hermoine, and Ron in the following Harry Potter instalments: Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban and The Goblet of Fire. Though she was one of those extras that we see in the background, yet the fact that she was a part of the Harry Potter series is wonderful enough.

When the British actress was asked to describe her experience of working on a set as humongous as Harry Potter, she said, "It was so amazing. They are so professional in the West. And it's like, they take details so seriously. They have teachers and tutors because kids under 16 have to do their lessons and bring in their homework. For each child, they would have a Polaroid to make sure that your hair and makeup were exactly the same. Even the capes that we wore had inner pockets for wand and broom."

Hazel further said, "I was loving it. Everyone was so respecting. And everyone was happy to be a part of that project. I can easily say this was the best experience of my professional career." Hazel Keech Finds a new ‘bae’, how Will Yuvraj Singh React?

Watch Hazel Keech's Interview on Acting in 'Harry Potter' Movies here:

Well, we guess working in India was not really a great experience for the pretty actress. Not as much as Harry Potter at least. We hope Indian filmmakers take some cue from Hazel's revelation and ensure that artistes enjoy working in the east as well.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hazel Keech Interview/Oaktree Sports YouTube). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2018 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).