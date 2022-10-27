Ahead of India's second match at the T20 World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands, there has been a bit of buzz about what the weather can be like during the game. There was an expected rain threat to India's campaign opener against traditional rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and although the conditions were overcast on October 23, no downpour occurred and the 90,000-odd crowd at the MCG were treated to a full 40 over contest between the two teams. The weather is Sydney has a forecast of rain but interestingly, not at the time of India vs Netherlands game. Meanwhile, we will keep you posted about the Sydney weather updates, throughout the day up until the match time. India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Sydney Cricket Ground

The Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, state that there is a 40% chance of rain in Sydney on October 27, Thursday. The sky is going to be partly cloudy. But the good news for the Indian fans is that the chances of rain, according to them, are less likely in the evening. The rain that is expected to take place, would be in the afternoon and early evening. The South Africa vs Bangladesh match, the same venue for India's match, has a chance of being affected by rain. Indian fans would thus have an eye on the South Africa vs Bangladesh contest, for the rain forecast.

South Africa, part of Group 2 along with Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Netherlands, had a washout in their first match. They were cruising towards a win when rain played spoilsport and they had to share points. Bangladesh on the other hand, beat the Netherlands after a spirited effort from the associate nation.