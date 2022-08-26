Afghanistan (AFG) will be playing their third Asia Cup event which is officially scheduled to kick start on 27 August 2022. Afghanistan have been participants in the continental championship twice thus far in the year 2014 and 2018. In the last edition of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan delivered their best performance as they qualified into the super four round after defeating the two big sides, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage. AFG has been placed in group B along with hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Asia Cup T20 tournament 2022. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs AFC Cricket Match in Dubai

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the 17-member squad and selected the strong and best possible squad for the upcoming continental event. Mohammad Nabi has been selected as the captain of the Afghanistan team. Spin wizard Rashid Khan has been showcasing his batting abilities as well in various T20 leagues lately. Rashid is an important asset of the Afghanistani squad and many expectations are tied to him by the selectors and fans as well ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. Another mystery bowler of Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also picked for the Asia Cup 2022 squad.

Afghanistan Match List Asia Cup 2022

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue August 27, 07:30 pm Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dubai August 30, 07:30 pm Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Sharjah

Samiullah Shinwari has been called back into the squad after his tremendous performance in the Shpageeza cricket league 2022. Shinwari was out of the scene from international cricket since March 2020. Selectors believe he is in good form and can boost the Afghani middle-order batting line-up. Apart from Shinwari, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran have also been included in the squad who will augment the batting depth. Left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed who played against Ireland has been picked for Asia Cup T20 tournament.

Afghanistan will play their first group match on the inaugural day of the Asia Cup T20 2022, on 27 August against the hosts Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium. This will be followed by their second encounter in the group stage against Bangladesh on 30 August at Sharjah cricket stadium. The top two teams from groups A and B will move into the super four. Out of the top four, only two teams will then reach the summit clash.

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.

