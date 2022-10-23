India are set to start their campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23 against archrivals Pakistan, in what is expected to be nothing short of an absolute classic. Matches between India and Pakistan have always been pretty memorable ones and this time too, the same thing is expected as the Men in Blue gear up to avenge their defeat to Babar Azam and co, who had beaten them last year at the T20 World Cup in UAE. This clash is set to be played in front of a full-capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). As the Team India cricketers get prepared to face Pakistan, we bring to you All the Best wishes, good luck images and messages to cheer for the Men in Blue. Team India fans can use these images as WhatsApp DP or status. Fans can also download these images for free for Instagram posts and Facebook Story. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs PAK With Cricket Match Timing in IST

The Men in Blue would be under new leadership and management this time as they take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener. Rohit Sharma, the skipper along with head coach Rahul Dravid, will hope that the inaugural champions start the tournament on a winning note. A victory against Pakistan will always be a massive boost at the very start of the tournament as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli attempt to help India recapture the title they had won back in 2007. India do start as one of the title favourites and they face a pretty tough challenge in Pakistan, in their very first game of the tournament.

All the Best Indian Cricket Team

All the Best Indian Cricket Team

All the Best India Against Pakistan

All the Best India Against Pakistan

Good Luck Team India Against Pakistan

Good Luck Team India Against Pakistan

Best of Luck India Against Pakistan

Best of Luck India Against Pakistan

Best of Luck Team India

Best of Luck Team India

Good Luck India

There are a lot of expectations from the Men in Blue, especially from this clash. India have a lot of high-profile players, the likes of which include skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami, along with some exciting ones like Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and also Arshdeep Singh. Despite the absence of ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, India are expected to pack a punch in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).