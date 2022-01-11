Runners-up in the last edition of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup India will be looking to go the distance this time around. The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on January 14 and India, under Yash Dhull, will begin their campaign on January 15 against South Africa U19 in Guyana. India are placed in Group B along with South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. Meanwhile, if you are looking exclusively for India U19 schedule at the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 to be played in West Indies then you can scroll down. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: Full Time Table in IST, Fixtures of U19 CWC in West Indies With Match Timings and Venue Details.

After the first round, which is group stage, India will be looking to move to the Super League quarter-finals. The fixtures for the next round will depend on India final standing after the group stage. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 All Squads: Full Players List of Participating Teams in Under-19 CWC 22.

India U19 Schedule at ICC Under-19 World Cup

Date Match Time Venue Jan 15, Saturday India U19 vs South Africa U19 07:30 PM Providence Stadium, Guyana Jan 19, Wednesday India U19 vs Ireland U19 07:30 PM Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba Jan 22, Saturday India U19 vs Uganda U19 07:30 PM Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

India U19 World Cup Squad

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan. Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay.

