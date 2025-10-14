Indian Cricket Team Schedule: The India vs West Indies 2025 Test series is done and dusted and on expected lines, the Shubman Gill-led side clinched a 2-0 whitewash. The series win for the India National Cricket Team over the West Indies National Cricket Team is significant, among other reasons, is also significant because it is Shubman Gill's first Test series win as captain and it is absolutely no doubt that this would give them a lot of confidence ahead of a sterner challenge, albeit at home, against reigning World Test Champions South Africa. In this article, we shall take a look at Team India's schedule in October, November and December. India vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS ODI and T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Straight after the IND vs WI 2025 Test series, the Men in Blue will head Down Under for three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is a significant one as it would mark the return of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in international cricket, after the two stalwarts retired from Tests earlier this year. Plus, the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is also important because it will be Shubman Gill's first ODI series as captain. After the tour of Australia, India will return home to host South Africa in all three formats--two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. India Cricket Team Remains at Third Spot in ICC WTC 2025–27 Standings Despite Sweeping Series Against West Indies.

Team India Schedule in October, November and December 2025

Date Match Venue Timing (in IST) October 19 IND vs AUS 1st ODI Optus Stadium, Perth 9:00 AM October 23 IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:00 AM October 25 IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 9:00 AM October 29 IND vs AUS 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra 1:45 PM October 31 IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Melbourne Cricket Ground, Sydney 1:45 PM November 2 IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1:45 PM November 6 IND vs AUS 4th T20I Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast 1:45 PM November 8 IND vs AUS 5th T20I The Gabba, Brisbane 1:45 PM November 14 IND vs SA 1st Test Eden Gardens, Kolkata 9:30 AM November 22 IND vs SA 2nd Test Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 9:30 AM November 30 IND vs SA 1st ODI JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 1:30 PM December 3 IND vs SA 2nd ODI Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 1:30 PM December 6 IND vs SA 3rd ODI ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 1:30 PM December 9 IND vs SA 1st T20I Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:00 PM December 11 IND vs SA 2nd T20I Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:00 PM December 14 IND vs SA 3rd T20I HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 PM December 17 IND vs SA 4th T20I Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 7:00 PM December 19 IND vs SA 5th T20I Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:00 PM

The next big ICC tournament is the T20 World Cup, which is reportedly slated to be held in the earlier part of the next year with India and Sri Lanka as the co-hosts. Prior to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, the India National Cricket Team is set to play a total of 15 T20Is, five each against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand (in January 2026). The Suryakumar Yadav-led side, ranked no 1 in the world as per ICC rankings, will look to use these matches and prepare hard in a bid to retain the title the side had won in 2024.

