The ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup has long served as the premier global stage for emerging talent, launching the careers of future legends like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Shubman Gill. Since its inception in 1988, the biennial tournament has evolved into a highly competitive showcase of youth cricket. India currently stands as the most successful nation in the competition's history, holding a record five titles, while Australia remains a close rival following their most recent triumph in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024. Ahead of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 edition, let us look at the most Titles and winners list. ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Tournament Starts on January 15, India in Action on Opening Day.
Australia Reclaims the Crown in 2024
In the most recent edition held in South Africa, Australia secured their fourth U19 World Cup title by defeating India in the final on February 11, 2024. Led by captain Hugh Weibgen, the Australia U19 posted a total of 253/7—the highest score ever in a U19 World Cup final.
The Australian bowling attack, spearheaded by Mahli Beardman (3/15), proved too strong for the defending champions, bowling India out for 174. This victory marked Australia’s first title in the category since 2010 and ended India’s bid for back-to-back championships. India Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Announced: Ayush Mhatre Named Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included.
Complete List of U19 World Cup Winners (1988–2024)
While the tournament began as a "Youth World Cup" in 1988, it became a regular biennial event starting in 1998. Below is the full history of champions and runners-up:
|Year
|Host
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Margin
|1988
|Australia
|Australia
|Pakistan
|5 wickets
|1998
|South Africa
|England
|New Zealand
|7 wickets
|2000
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Sri Lanka
|6 wickets
|2002
|New Zealand
|Australia
|South Africa
|7 wickets
|2004
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|25 runs
|2006
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|India
|38 runs
|2008
|Malaysia
|India
|South Africa
|12 runs (DLS)
|2010
|New Zealand
|Australia
|Pakistan
|25 runs
|2012
|Australia
|India
|Australia
|6 wickets
|2014
|UAE
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|6 wickets
|2016
|Bangladesh
|West Indies
|India
|5 wickets
|2018
|New Zealand
|India
|Australia
|8 wickets
|2020
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|India
|3 wickets (DLS)
|2022
|West Indies
|India
|England
|4 wickets
|2024
|South Africa
|Australia
|India
|79 runs
Most Successful Teams: The Leaderboard
India’s dominance in youth cricket is reflected in its nine final appearances, resulting in five trophies. Pakistan remains the only nation to have successfully defended its title, winning back-to-back in 2004 and 2006.
-
India: 5 Titles (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022)
-
Australia: 4 Titles (1988, 2002, 2010, 2024)
-
Pakistan: 2 Titles (2004, 2006)
-
England: 1 Title (1998)
-
South Africa: 1 Title (2014)
-
West Indies: 1 Title (2016)
-
Bangladesh: 1 Title (2020)
Notable Records and Future Outlook
The tournament has seen remarkable individual feats over the decades. India's Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for the most runs in a single edition (505 runs in 2004), while South Africa's Kwena Maphaka and Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere share the record for the most career wickets in the tournament's history with 28 each.
Looking ahead, the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. This will mark the first time Namibia has hosted an ICC World Cup event, continuing the trend of expanding the game’s footprint through youth development.
