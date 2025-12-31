New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

The ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup has long served as the premier global stage for emerging talent, launching the careers of future legends like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Shubman Gill. Since its inception in 1988, the biennial tournament has evolved into a highly competitive showcase of youth cricket. India currently stands as the most successful nation in the competition's history, holding a record five titles, while Australia remains a close rival following their most recent triumph in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024. Ahead of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 edition, let us look at the most Titles and winners list. ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Tournament Starts on January 15, India in Action on Opening Day.

Australia Reclaims the Crown in 2024

In the most recent edition held in South Africa, Australia secured their fourth U19 World Cup title by defeating India in the final on February 11, 2024. Led by captain Hugh Weibgen, the Australia U19 posted a total of 253/7—the highest score ever in a U19 World Cup final.

The Australian bowling attack, spearheaded by Mahli Beardman (3/15), proved too strong for the defending champions, bowling India out for 174. This victory marked Australia’s first title in the category since 2010 and ended India’s bid for back-to-back championships. India Squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Announced: Ayush Mhatre Named Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included.

Complete List of U19 World Cup Winners (1988–2024)

While the tournament began as a "Youth World Cup" in 1988, it became a regular biennial event starting in 1998. Below is the full history of champions and runners-up:

Year Host Winner Runner-up Margin 1988 Australia Australia Pakistan 5 wickets 1998 South Africa England New Zealand 7 wickets 2000 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 6 wickets 2002 New Zealand Australia South Africa 7 wickets 2004 Bangladesh Pakistan West Indies 25 runs 2006 Sri Lanka Pakistan India 38 runs 2008 Malaysia India South Africa 12 runs (DLS) 2010 New Zealand Australia Pakistan 25 runs 2012 Australia India Australia 6 wickets 2014 UAE South Africa Pakistan 6 wickets 2016 Bangladesh West Indies India 5 wickets 2018 New Zealand India Australia 8 wickets 2020 South Africa Bangladesh India 3 wickets (DLS) 2022 West Indies India England 4 wickets 2024 South Africa Australia India 79 runs

Most Successful Teams: The Leaderboard

India’s dominance in youth cricket is reflected in its nine final appearances, resulting in five trophies. Pakistan remains the only nation to have successfully defended its title, winning back-to-back in 2004 and 2006.

India: 5 Titles (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022)

Australia: 4 Titles (1988, 2002, 2010, 2024)

Pakistan: 2 Titles (2004, 2006)

England: 1 Title (1998)

South Africa: 1 Title (2014)

West Indies: 1 Title (2016)

Bangladesh: 1 Title (2020)

Notable Records and Future Outlook

The tournament has seen remarkable individual feats over the decades. India's Shikhar Dhawan holds the record for the most runs in a single edition (505 runs in 2004), while South Africa's Kwena Maphaka and Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere share the record for the most career wickets in the tournament's history with 28 each.

Looking ahead, the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. This will mark the first time Namibia has hosted an ICC World Cup event, continuing the trend of expanding the game’s footprint through youth development.

