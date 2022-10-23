Pakistan cricket team flew from New Zealand to Australia for the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 immediately hours after winning the final of tri-nation series against Kiwis on 14 October. A tri-series win to Green shirts before a crucial event like the World Cup will definitely do some good to their morale. The team had a blend of highs and lows at the T20Is this season and played plenty of it to get wise to failings in the side before moving into the big assignment of World Cup. Pakistan at T20 World Cup: History, Match Results, Total Wins and Records of PAK Cricket Team in the ICC Twenty20 WC.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad on 15 September led by star batter Babar Azam. His opening partner Muhammad Rizwan is one of the plain picks in the squad as the side seems to be overly reliant on two of them in the batting department. Shadab Khan has been named as the vice captain. At middle in the batting line-up, the team selectors have drafted Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Asif Ali despite their falling through late. Alongside these three players, Shan Masood and Haider Ali were also called out into the T20 World Cup 2022 squad to enrich the middle order. Fakhar Zaman who was earlier drafted among travel reserves due to knee injury has now been included in the 15-member squad as replacement for Usman Qadir who got a hairline fracture of thumb during a match against England lately. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pakistan are in group B of super 12 stage and will play its opening match against India on 23 October. Pakistan will then play two qualifier teams from round 1 (Netherlands and Zimbabwe) in next two outings on 27 and 30 October. Following this, the green shirts will then take on South Africa on 3 November and play their last match of super 12 against Bangladesh on 6 November.

Pakistan Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Match Venue October 23, 01:30 pm India vs Pakistan MCG, Melbourne October 27, 04:30 pm Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Perth Stadium, Perth October 30, 12:30 pm Pakistan vs Netherlands Perth Stadium, Perth November 03, 01:30 pm Pakistan vs South Africa SCG, Sydney November 06, 09:30 am Pakistan vs Bangladesh Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pace spearhead of Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi made his return into the squad and joined the team after his knee injury rehabilitation completed. This being out and out a big positive for the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the coveted event. In pace attack, another phoenix whose splendid outing at Asia Cup 2022 has made him an integral part of the team currently, is right arm pacer Haris Rauf. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz also got his maiden call for the T20 World Cup squad after proving valuable for the team of late. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Wasim are the other pacers selected.

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani..

