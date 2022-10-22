Administered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan national cricket team currently ranks 4th in both Twenty20 and One Day Internationals and 6th in Test cricket as per International Cricket Council (ICC). They are also the full member of ICC and represent the nation of Pakistan in Test, T20I, and ODI matches. The Pakistan cricket team has won all the major ICC international cricket tournaments at least once, Including the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. India at T20 World Cup: History, Match Results, Total Wins and Records of IND Cricket Team in the ICC Twenty20 WC.

The first-ever runner-ups of the ICC T20 World Cup and second editions champions, Pakistan will be making their eighth appearance at the event. Being one of the best teams in the T20I format Pakistan has made its way to the knockout stages five times in the last seven editions. In 2014 and 2016 the Pakistan side fell short to do so, but looking at the previous edition and the current Asian Championship the Green Shirts are back in their groove once again.

Pakistan has played some amazing cricket in each of the world cups. They are the 2009 T20 World Cup champions, which was held in England. In the inaugural season of the T20 World Cup Pakistan reached the finals to face their arch-rivals Team Indian, which resulted in a loss for The Greens. In the next edition, they reached the finals once again and emerged victorious over the Sri Lankan side defeating them by eight wickets to become the second-ever T20 World Cup champions. In the previous World Cup, the Pakistani side got knocked out by the defending champions in the semi-finals. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Record

Team Matches Won Lost Super Over Lost NR Champions India 40 24 15 1 0 2009

After reaching the 2022 Asia Cup finals but not being able to conquer it, the Pakistani side will have all their focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup. The last year's semi finalists will be highly motivated to start their campaign in the eighth edition of the event. They will try their best to overcome the big names of cricket and sit on the world champions' throne one more time.

