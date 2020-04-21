The Day, That Year: Chennai Super Kings Hails MS Dhoni for his 84 Run Knock During RCB vs CSK, IPL 2019 (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni’s Run Out (Photo Credits: IANS)

Seldom are the times when MS Dhoni pulls off a stunning knock and the team loses. But one of the rare occasion was the match between Royals Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2019. CSK relived hi knock via a tweet and in their heart-breaking post hailed their skipper MS Dhoni. In this section of This Day, That Year, we shall speak about RCB vs CSK which went down the live wire and Virat Kohli and men clinched a win by one run. So before we go to the video highlights of the match, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both the parties. Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings.

The match was held at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the Yellow Army won the toss and decided to bowl first. Parthiv Patel displayed nerves of steel with his gritty knock of 53 runs and after Virat Kohli made way to the pavilion on the score of nine, four batsmen showed off their cameos and stabilised RCB. AB de Villiers made 25 runs from 19 balls with three fours and one six. Akshdeep Nath scored 24 from 20 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis and Moeen Ali made 14 and 26 runs respectively. RCB reached a total of 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Also, check out CSK’s tweet below:

Sometimes it doesn't hurt when you lose a match by one run. In fact, you even feel like you've won the match. The match on this day last summer was one such. A nerve-wracking 84* off 48 became #Thala's T20 HS. Parthiv, who got our first ever run, saved one, single-handedly! 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/ECkm9vBy4I — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2020

Talking about Chennai Super Kings, they lost three early wickets. Ambato Rayudu made 29 runs and after the departure of Kedar Jadhav on nine runs, MS Dhoni handled the fort. He scored 84 runs from 28 balls hammering five fours and seven sixes. In the last over when CSK required 26 runs to win the game, Dhoni slammed three sixes and one four to Umesh Yadav but on the last ball, Shardul Thaur on the other end got run out while chasing a single.