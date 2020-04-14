This Day, That Year: When Mohammad Azharuddin-Led India Lifted the Asia Cup Title in 1995 (Watch Highlights)

Mohammad Azharuddin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on cricketing events all around the world, fans are badly missing the action in the gentleman's game. In the meantime, however, we can revisit some of the memorable matches from history. In this article, we'll revisit India's triumph in the 1995 Asia Cup which came on exact this day (April 14). The Mohammad Azharuddin-led side defeated Sri Lanka in the finals by eight wickets and the Asian cricket giants for the fourth time. This Day, That Year: When Sunil Gavaskar-Led India Lifted the Inaugural Edition of Asia Cup in 1984.

After winning the toss in the high-voltage clash, Azharuddin invited the Arjuna Ranatunga-led side to bat at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka didn't get off to a great start and lost two wickets inside fifty runs. However, Asanka Gurusinha, who came to bat at number three, tried to steady the ship by playing a fighting knock of 85 runs. He, however, didn't much support from the other end as the likes of Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble put up a brilliant bowling display. As a result, Sri Lanka could only post 230/7 in the first innings.



While chasing the target, opener Manoj Prabhakar was dismissed after scoring just nine runs. However, Sachin Tendulkar joint forces with Navjot Singh Sidhu and since then, it was a one-sided show. The forcer was dismissed a run-a-ball 41 and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin arrived. The two batsmen in the crease didn't put a foot wrong and made a mockery of the opposition bowlers.

The captain was more aggressive in the partnership as he scored runs at a brisk pace. As a result, Azharuddin (90) and Sidhu (84) scored 175 runs in total and guided the Men in Blue to an eight-wicket win. The former was adjudged Man of the Match while Sidhu received the Man of the Tournament award for his consistent performances throughout the tournament.