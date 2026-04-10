The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues its momentum as the league moves into a high-profile encounter on 10 April 2026. The schedule features a single-night match between two of the tournament's currently undefeated sides: the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This RR vs RCB IPL 2026 fixture will take place at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, serving as the final home game at this venue for the Royals before they shift their base to Jaipur. You can follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Overview and Timing

Both teams enter this fixture with perfect records in the 2026 campaign. Rajasthan Royals currently sit at the top of the points table with three wins from three matches, following a disciplined 27-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in their previous outing. Captain Riyan Parag has led the side effectively on his home turf, and the team will be eager to maintain their 100 per cent record before concluding the Guwahati leg of their season. The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST, with the toss expected at 19:00 IST.

Weather and Pitch Conditions

The ACA Stadium in Guwahati has historically favoured high-scoring encounters, featuring a fast outfield and a surface that assists stroke-play. However, the dew factor is expected to play a significant role during the second innings, as is common in April in Northeast India.

Recent humidity reports suggest that the team winning the toss is likely to elect to bowl first to avoid the difficulties of gripping a damp ball later in the evening. This tactical advantage has proven decisive in earlier Guwahati fixtures this season. Purple Cap in IPL 2026: Check List of Most Wickets by Bowlers in Indian Premier League Season 19.

Today's IPL 2026 Schedule

Detail Information Match Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Match 16) Date Friday, 10 April 2026 Venue ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati Start Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) TV Channel (India) Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select, Star Sports Regional Live Streaming JioHotstar (Subscription Required)

Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

For viewers in India, the match will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in various regional languages. Digital streaming is exclusively available on the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).