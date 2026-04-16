Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 of the Indian Premier League 19 on Thursday, 16 April. The fixture at the Wankhede Stadium represents a crucial opportunity for the home side to improve their position in the standings, as they currently occupy ninth place with just one win from four matches. Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match?.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Overview and Timing

Punjab Kings enter the match in formidable form, sitting third in the points table with seven points. They remain one of the most stable teams this season, having secured three victories and one no-result. A win tonight would potentially see them move to the top of the table, depending on net run-rate margins.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians have struggled for consistency. Following three defeats in their opening four games, Hardik Pandya’s side requires a victory to avoid falling further behind the top-four pace. The five-time champions will rely heavily on their experienced core to navigate the pressure of a home fixture. The encounter is scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior. You can find the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Schedule

Feature Details Fixture Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings (Match 24) Date Thursday, 16 April 2026 Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Start Time 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) Current Standings PBKS (3rd), MI (9th) Live Telecast Star Sports Network Live Streaming Jio Hotstar

Where to Watch Today's IPL 2026 Match

For viewers in India, the match will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in various regional languages. Digital streaming is exclusively available on the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).