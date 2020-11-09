Trailblazers win title! Smriti Mandhana's side have beaten the Supernovas by 16 runs to win the women's T20 Challenge final and lift the title. The Supernovas needed 24 runs in the final over but they could only manage six and the Trailblazers lift their maiden title. The Trailblazers posed 118/8 on the scoreboard after being asked to bat first and then restricted the Supernovas to 102/7 to win the title.
Wicket: Trailblazers get two important wickets in the penultimate over the innings. Anuja Patel is run out and then Salma Khatun bowls Harmanpreet Kaur.
Wicket: Salma Khatun gets the breakthrough for the Trailblazers. Shashikala Siriwardene has to depart for 19. Siriwardene was making too many shuffles in the crease and is caught at short fine leg by Jhulan Goswami while trying to sweep the ball. Siriwardene c Goswami b Salma Khatun 19(18)
Harmanpreet Kaur and Shashikala Siriwardene have kept the scoreboard ticking for the Supernovas after losing three quick wickets. They need 49 runs more in six overs to win the title. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for the Trailblazers.
Wicket: Nattakam Chantam takes a blinder to dismiss Jemimah Rodrigues. Deepti Sharma gets her second wicket. Rodrigues tried to hit the ball hard over covers but Chantam takes a brilliant catch. Rodrigues c Chantam b Deepti Sharma 13(16)
Wicket: Deepti Sharma gets the breakthrough for the Trailblazers. Taniya Bhatia goes back after scoring 14 off 20 deliveries. Bhatia was struggling and tried to break the shackles by stepping out of the crease but failed to properly connect the short ball and found Rajsehwari Gayakwad at short mid-wicket.
The Supernovas are at 281 at the end of the powerplay. Jemimah Rodrigues is batting on 7 runs from 11 deliveries while Taniya Bhatia is on 13 off 16 balls. Sophie Ecclestone took the wicket of Athapathuthu but since then the Supernovas have controlled their innings.
Wicket: Sophie Ecclestone gets the big wicket of Chamari Athapaththu in her first over. This was a quick straight delivery from Ecclestone on the leg stump and Athapaththu missed it by a mile. The initial decision was not-out but Trailblazers successfully reviewed it. Athapaththu lbw b Ecclestone 6(9)
Trailblazers end their innings on 118/8 in 20 overs. Radha Yadav's five-wicket haul has helped Supernovas restrict the Trailblazers to under 120 runs. Smriti Mandhana's half-century had given the Trailblazers a good start but the other batsmen failed to capitalise on her innings.
Wicket: Radha Yadav gets another wicket. She dismisses Sophie Ecclestone for just 1 run. Another tossed up delivery from Radha and Ecclestone dances down the track but only manages a top edge and Selman takes a good catch.
TRA vs SUP Live Score Updates: Defending champions and two-time winners Supernovas will play Trailblazers in the Jio Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final. Trailblazers vs Supernovas final match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 9 (Monday). Both teams won one match each in the league stage but Trailblazers topped the group stage, courtesy a better run rate. Supernovas, however, beat Trailblazers by 2 runs in their last match of the group and will be confident of a similar result in the final.
Supernovas are the two-time defending champions of the tournament and are eyeing a third successive title win. Led by India’s T20 captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Supernovas have been the best team in the history of the women’s T20 challenge. This season though Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers have been the team to beat and they topped the group stages with two points from as many games and a superior run rate.
Trailblazers needed 10 runs from the last over in their final group stage match against Supernovas. But Harleen Deol was dismissed in the penultimate delivery of the over with Trailblazers needing 4 runs from 2 balls. Radha Yadav bowled the superb final over for the Supernovas. Despite the defeat, Trailblazers look like the team to beat in the final. Supernovas started the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 campaign with a five-wicket defeat to Velocity and only qualified for the final after a two-run win. Velocity were knocked out due to their worst run-rate.
Mandhana-led Trailblazers will be chasing their maiden title in the Women’s T20 Challenge tournament while Harmanpreet’s Supernovas will be hoping for a third straight trophy win in the competition.
Squads
Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.
Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi soni.