TRA vs SUP Live Score Updates: Defending champions and two-time winners Supernovas will play Trailblazers in the Jio Women's T20 Challenge 2020 final. Trailblazers vs Supernovas final match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 9 (Monday). Both teams won one match each in the league stage but Trailblazers topped the group stage, courtesy a better run rate. Supernovas, however, beat Trailblazers by 2 runs in their last match of the group and will be confident of a similar result in the final.

Supernovas are the two-time defending champions of the tournament and are eyeing a third successive title win. Led by India’s T20 captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Supernovas have been the best team in the history of the women’s T20 challenge. This season though Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers have been the team to beat and they topped the group stages with two points from as many games and a superior run rate.

Trailblazers needed 10 runs from the last over in their final group stage match against Supernovas. But Harleen Deol was dismissed in the penultimate delivery of the over with Trailblazers needing 4 runs from 2 balls. Radha Yadav bowled the superb final over for the Supernovas. Despite the defeat, Trailblazers look like the team to beat in the final. Supernovas started the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 campaign with a five-wicket defeat to Velocity and only qualified for the final after a two-run win. Velocity were knocked out due to their worst run-rate.

Mandhana-led Trailblazers will be chasing their maiden title in the Women’s T20 Challenge tournament while Harmanpreet’s Supernovas will be hoping for a third straight trophy win in the competition.

Squads

Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi soni.