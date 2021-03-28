India defeated England by seven runs in the third One-Day International (ODI) to clinch the three-match series 2-1. The third ODI proved to be a fitting finale for the series as it went into the last over. T Natarajan bowled the final over and defended 14 runs to help India win the series. Sam Curran played a fighting knock of unbeaten 95 runs as he kept England in the hunt till the end. Eventually, the hosts fell short of the target by seven runs and in chase of 330 were restricted to 322 for nine in 20 overs. India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 Stat Highlights: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur Shine; Sam Curran’s Record-Breaking Knock Goes in Vain as Hosts Clinch Series Decider.

Curran added 60 runs for the ninth wicket with Mark Wood to take England close to the target. The left-handed batsman smashed nine fours and three sixes during his stay. Apart from Curran, Dawid Malan scored 50 runs. Meanwhile, twitterati were all praises for Natarajan who bowled tight final over. Apart from him, fans were also left impressed by Curran’s top knock. Here are some reactions:

Held his Nerves!

Great comeback from T Natarajan today at the death. Needs to bring in more variations in his game, but kudos to him for holding his nerves today#INDvENG — Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) March 28, 2021

Superb final over!

T natarajan delivers when it matters the most... — Lokesh (@lokeshpatil) March 28, 2021

Natarajan, the hero

T Natarajan sums up the tour, What a heck of a finish , sensational stuff guys @imVkohli @hardikpandya7 @BhuviOfficial and the whole team congratulations @BCCI excellent effort Sam Curran @ICC not giving in till last ball. Take a bow boy. Time to move to IPL now ;) @IPL — Karan Dodwal OCM ♠ (@dodwaldbv) March 28, 2021

Well Done

Well done Natarajan and India on winning ODI series. And a wonderful tour. Though India won series of all 3 formats, England too played well and won at least one match in each format. So cricket is the winner — Manu E (@Manu733149) March 28, 2021

Hard Luck

What a game ! Unlucky Sam Curran could not pull that off after such a great knock Natrajan so good under pressure after such little experience!🙌🏻 congratulations team 🇮🇳 to win all 3 series ! @RishabhPant17 special knock ✊ @BhuviOfficial top spell @imShard #INDvsENG @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/glhB7TRkkE — Tharun Kotrangi (@TharunTk18) March 28, 2021

Take a Bow

Spectacular Performance

U say india won the match..✊..I say it's a spectacular performance by Sam curran ..🥰 — b vamsikrishnadev (@bvamsikrishnad1) March 28, 2021

For India, Shardul Thakur provided vital breakthroughs as he picked four wickets. Apart from him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets. Earlier Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya scored half-centuries each to propel India past 300-run mark.

