India defeated England by seven runs in the third One-Day International (ODI) to clinch the three-match series 2-1. The third ODI proved to be a fitting finale for the series as it went into the last over. T Natarajan bowled the final over and defended 14 runs to help India win the series. Sam Curran played a fighting knock of unbeaten 95 runs as he kept England in the hunt till the end. Eventually, the hosts fell short of the target by seven runs and in chase of 330 were restricted to 322 for nine in 20 overs. India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 Stat Highlights: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur Shine; Sam Curran’s Record-Breaking Knock Goes in Vain as Hosts Clinch Series Decider.

Curran added 60 runs for the ninth wicket with Mark Wood to take England close to the target. The left-handed batsman smashed nine fours and three sixes during his stay. Apart from Curran, Dawid Malan scored 50 runs. Meanwhile, twitterati were all praises for Natarajan who bowled tight final over. Apart from him, fans were also left impressed by Curran’s top knock. Here are some reactions:

Held his Nerves!

Superb final over!

Natarajan, the hero

Well Done

Hard Luck

Take a Bow

Spectacular Performance

For India, Shardul Thakur provided vital breakthroughs as he picked four wickets. Apart from him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets. Earlier Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya scored half-centuries each to propel India past 300-run mark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).