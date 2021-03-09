The third quarter-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will see Delhi battling it out with Uttar Pradesh. The knock-out encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (March 9). Both teams have been in sensational form this season and must leave no stones unturned to clinch the upcoming game. While Uttar Pradesh were finished second in the Group C team standings with four wins in five outings, Delhi were also second in Group D final table. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi match. Devdutt Padikkal Becomes First Indian Batsman to Smash Four Consecutive Centuries in List-A Cricket.

As Delhi are playing in their home, they would be more accustomed to the conditions than their opposition. Moreover, the likes of Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat and skipper Pradeep Sangwan have been in impressive form lately and would be raring to shine again. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will take the field without their regular skipper and pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who left the bio-secure bubble to join the national team. Priyam Garg will lead in his absence. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Quarter-Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 quarter-final clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 9, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Quarter-Final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 in India. Hence, cricket lovers can watch Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 quarter-final clash live on one of their channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Quarter-Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 quarter-final on online platforms. FanCode will show Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Delhi Squad: Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Pradeep Sangwan(c), Shivank Vashisht, Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vision Panchal, Siddhant Sharma, Vaibhav Kandpal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Lakshay Thareja, Tejas Baroka, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Shivam Sharma, Unmukt Chand

Uttar Pradesh Squad: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg(c), Sameer Choudhary, Upendra Yadav(w), Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Aaqib Khan, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Madhav Kaushik, Purnank Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Aryan Juyal, Kartik Tyagi, Rinku Singh, Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat

