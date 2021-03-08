Another day and another century for Devdutt Padikkal! The Karnataka batsman has truly been phenomenal in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 as he smashed 101 off 119 balls against Kerala in the quarter-final clash at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi. With this ton, the southpaw became the first Indian and third player overall to smash four consecutive tons in List-A cricket. Before shining in the knock-out clash, Padikkal scored tons against Railways, Kerala and Odisha in the group stage. Notably, he got out on 97 against Bihar. Otherwise, he would have become the first-ever player to smash five successive hundreds in List-A cricket. Prithvi Shaw Hits Back at Trolls with Fan-Made Meme After Scoring Double Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara and ex-South Africa opener Alviro Petersen are the other two batsmen to have got the feat. While these two stars got the landmarks after making a name in international cricket, Padikkal, 20, is yet to make his international debut. However, a Team India cap isn’t far from the left-handed batsman given his recent form. Twitterati were also highly impressed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dasher as they batted for Padikkal’s inclusion in the national team for the three-match ODI series against England.

4⃣th consecutive 💯 for Devdutt Padikkal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy! 🤯 He. Is. Inevitable 💥#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/HN3Ngay0ZT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 8, 2021

Only two Batsman scored 4 Hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy's single Season :- •Virat Kohli - 2008 •Devdutt Padikkal - 2021 The King and The Prince. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 8, 2021

Best U-23 Batsman in the World, Devdutt Padikkal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OaZej43OeN — ɴɪᴛɪɴ (@NitinMehlawat10) March 8, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal in this Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021:- •52(84) vs Uttar Pradesh. •97(98) vs Bihar. •152(140) vs Odisha. •126*(138) vs Kerala. •145*(125) vs Railways. •101*(118) vs Kerala. 4 consecutive hundreds. WHAT A PLAYER, Unreal Consistency. Just phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/x1JQwozJT8 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 8, 2021

Once Virat Kohli use to score century for fun. Now Devdutt Padikkal also doing same in VHT Unreal Consistency man 4th consecutive centry!! Best U-23 Batsman for a reason 🔥#VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/BIEtVwiKiB — AGASTYA (@NotFinished_) March 8, 2021

101 , 145* , 126* , 152 , 97 , 52 , 11 , 92 , 50 , 102* , 103* , 79* Devdutt Padikkal has 11 50+ scores and 6 100+ scores in last 12 List A matches 🤯🤯 — Aivy // Shashtri stan acc (@SpiderPant) March 8, 2021

4th consecutive hundred for Karnataka & RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal in the #VijayHazareTrophy. 52 97 152 126* 145* 100* Talk about consistency 🎯 pic.twitter.com/a1wu2cLFwN — ⚡ (@dudescricket) March 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Padikkal’s opening partner and Captain Ravikumar Samarth also shone in the encounter and scored 192 runs off mere 152 balls. Riding on his efforts, Karnataka yet again posted a mountain of 338/3 white batting first. Chasing the challenging total, Kerala got off to a terrible start, with opener Robin Uthappa, and Rohan Kunnummal dismissed for two and zero respectively. Hence, Karnataka are firmly in command, and Kerala require an exceptional effort to bounce back in the contest.

