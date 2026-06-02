Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Endorsement Fee Doubles Following Impressive IPL 2026 Campaign

The commercial value of Indian cricket’s newest prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has skyrocketed following a historic run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opening batsman has reportedly revised his brand endorsement fees significantly after establishing himself as one of the most destructive batsmen of the season. List Of Awards Won By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Record-Breaking IPL 2026.

According to NDTV, the teenage sensation has nearly doubled his commercial pricing structure. Prior to the start of the IPL 2026 tournament, Sooryavanshi was commanding fees in the region of Rs 1 crore per brand association. Following his record-breaking exploits on the pitch, he is now seeking between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore per endorsement deal.

Record-Breaking Statistics Fuel Brand Interest

The sharp adjustment in Sooryavanshi’s market value is a direct result of an extraordinary individual campaign that saw him rewrite the tournament record books. The left-handed opener finished the IPL 2026 regular season as the competition's highest run-scorer, accumulating 776 runs. In doing so, he became the youngest player in the 19-year history of the league to win the prestigious Orange Cap. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Comeback to Ravi Shastri's 'Kitna Doodh Pite Hain?' at IPL 2026 Presentation Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Operating at a trend-setting strike rate of 237.30, the Bihar-born batsman proved to be a nightmare for bowling attacks, particularly during the powerplay overs. He smashed 72 sixes across 16 innings—setting a new benchmark for the most sixes hit by any individual batter in a single IPL season. His dominant displays earned him the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, cementing his status as a highly lucrative asset for corporate brands.

Managing the Portfolio of a Prodigy

An advertising industry expert, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the sharp upward trajectory of the player's commercial value. "Before the IPL, he had signed with a few brands in the price range of Rs 1 crore, but now he is looking at Rs 1.5 to 2 crore for endorsements," the source was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The youngster already boasts an impressive corporate portfolio, featuring major global and domestic names such as Red Bull and Complan, both of which were secured within the initial Rs 1 crore bracket. Following his recent batting fireworks, a multitude of corporate firms are reportedly rushing to secure his services for upcoming campaigns.

While Sooryavanshi's parents are primary custodians managing his commercial portfolio, his IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, is also actively extending corporate guidance and structural support to help the family navigate the sudden influx of marketing opportunities.

Professional Context and Future Outlook

Sooryavanshi first created waves when the Rajasthan Royals secured his services for Rs 1 crore during the IPL 2025 mega-auction. At just 13 years of age, he became the youngest player in the history of the league to secure a million-rupee professional contract. He verified the franchise's faith early on, smashing a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans during his debut 2025 season to become the youngest centurion in men's senior T20 cricket.

The Royals retained him at a salary of Rs 1.10 crore for the 2026 season. Because IPL player retention contracts operate on fixed seasonal terms, his franchise salary will remain unchanged for another year. Consequently, his off-field commercial endorsements have become his primary avenue for immediate financial growth. Market analysts suggest that if the young opener continues his current trajectory and eventually enters a future mega-auction, his player valuation could easily break records and cross the Rs 30 crore threshold.

While Rajasthan's collective title ambitions were dashed by the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi's individual exploits have propelled him directly into the national selectors' vision. While a senior India cap is anticipated in the future, the teenager has been selected for the India A squad. He will travel to Sri Lanka later this month to participate in a tri-nation one-day tournament featuring Afghanistan and the host nation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).