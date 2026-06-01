List Of Awards Won By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Record-Breaking IPL 2026

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rajasthan Royals’ teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completed a historic sweep of the tournament's top individual accolades. At just 15 years old, the batting sensation was officially crowned the youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history. Alongside the leading run-scorer title, Sooryavanshi was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the Emerging Player of the Season, capping off an extraordinary, record-breaking debut campaign. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Virat Kohli: Teen Boss Baby More Popular Than King Kohli During Last Week of IPL 2026.

Landmark Orange Cap and MVP Double

Sooryavanshi officially secured his place as the youngest Orange Cap winner in tournament history, finishing the 19th edition of the league as the leading run-scorer with 776 runs across 16 matches. His claim on the award was mathematically confirmed during Sunday's final when his closest remaining competitors, Gujarat Titans' opening pair Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, were dismissed early in the powerplay for 10 and 12 runs respectively.

The Rajasthan opener paired the batting crown with the tournament's overall Most Valuable Player award. This recognition followed an immense statistical impact that saw him anchor the Rajasthan batting line-up all the way through to Qualifier 2. Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Verified?.

Emerging Player Honours

Unsurprisingly, tournament organisers unanimously voted Sooryavanshi as the Emerging Player of the Season. The accolade follows a series of individual milestones, including a blistering 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the fastest recorded in the 2026 edition.

During his final playoff appearance in Qualifier 2, the youngster also crossed the 1,000 career IPL run threshold in record time, needing only 440 balls faced to breach the milestone, outclassing the previous record held by Andre Russell.

More Awards

Beyond the aggregate volume of runs, Sooryavanshi redefined modern T20 power-hitting parameters by operating at an unprecedented season strike rate of 237.31. He dismantled bowling attacks across the country to smash an all-time tournament record of 72 sixes in a single campaign, eclipsing the previous benchmark of 59 sixes established by West Indies icon Chris Gayle during the 2012 season. This meant Sooryavanshi, won both the Super Striker and Super Sixes of the Season awards, respectively, unchallenged. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2026 Edition.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026 Awards

Award Category Season Statistic Historical Significance IPL 2026 Orange Cap 776 runs (16 innings) Youngest winner in league history (15 years, 65 days) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Highest Impact Rating Generated highest calculated tournament value Emerging Player of the Season Unanimous Choice Voted top young domestic talent Super Sixes of the Season 72 sixes Shattered Chris Gayle's single-season record (59) Super Striker of the Season 237.31 strike-rate Operated at an unprecedented season strike rate of 237.31

Following his highly successful IPL 2026 with Rajasthan Royals (RR) campaign, the young opener is scheduled to join up with the India A squad for their upcoming assignment in Sri Lanka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 12:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).