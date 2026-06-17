Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Stunning Rebound Catch To Dismiss Khalid Taniwal During IND-A vs AFG-A Match (Watch Video
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, positioning himself beneath the ball, initially jumped to intercept it above his head. Although the ball struck his palms and ricocheted away, the 15-year-old reacted instantly. Turning on his heels, he sprinted backward before executing a horizontal dive to secure the ball just inches from the turf.
India A fielder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a moment of individual brilliance by taking a spectacular second-attempt catch to dismiss Afghanistan A batsman Khalid Taniwal. The breakthrough occurred during the fifth match of the ongoing Tri-Nation A Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium between India A and Afghanistan A. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Survives on Zero As 3rd Umpire Declares Him Not-Out in Controversial Decision During IND A vs AFG A (Watch Video).
In the sixth over of the run chase, Indian paceman Anshul Kamboj delivered a sharp back-of-a-length ball. Taniwal mistimed an aggressive flick, sending a looping chance toward mid-wicket. Sooryavanshi, positioning himself beneath the ball, initially jumped to intercept it above his head. Although the ball struck his palms and ricocheted away, the 15-year-old reacted instantly. Turning on his heels, he sprinted backward before executing a horizontal dive to secure the ball just inches from the turf.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Stunning Rebound Catch
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes a stunning catch to send Khalid Taniwal packing 🤩
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The exceptional fielding effort helped India A maintain scoreboard pressure while defending a formidable target of 319 runs. India A ultimately defeated Afghanistan A by 101 runs, booking their spot in Sunday's tournament final against hosts Sri Lanka A.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).