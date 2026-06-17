Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Stunning Rebound Catch To Dismiss Khalid Taniwal During IND-A vs AFG-A Match (Watch Video

India A fielder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a moment of individual brilliance by taking a spectacular second-attempt catch to dismiss Afghanistan A batsman Khalid Taniwal. The breakthrough occurred during the fifth match of the ongoing Tri-Nation A Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium between India A and Afghanistan A. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Survives on Zero As 3rd Umpire Declares Him Not-Out in Controversial Decision During IND A vs AFG A (Watch Video).

In the sixth over of the run chase, Indian paceman Anshul Kamboj delivered a sharp back-of-a-length ball. Taniwal mistimed an aggressive flick, sending a looping chance toward mid-wicket. Sooryavanshi, positioning himself beneath the ball, initially jumped to intercept it above his head. Although the ball struck his palms and ricocheted away, the 15-year-old reacted instantly. Turning on his heels, he sprinted backward before executing a horizontal dive to secure the ball just inches from the turf.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Stunning Rebound Catch

THE STARBOY DELIVERS 🌟 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes a stunning catch to send Khalid Taniwal packing 🤩 Watch #INDvAFG in the #TalentTVCup, LIVE NOW, on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mOBaqJvqEK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 17, 2026

The exceptional fielding effort helped India A maintain scoreboard pressure while defending a formidable target of 319 runs. India A ultimately defeated Afghanistan A by 101 runs, booking their spot in Sunday's tournament final against hosts Sri Lanka A.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).