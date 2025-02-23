Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious international cap, becoming the fastest batter to reach the 14,000 One-Day International (ODI) runs landmark during the ongoing IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Kohli also became the second Indian after great Sachin Tendulkar to hit 14,000 ODI runs and the third batsman in international cricket to achieve this feat. Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammad Azharuddin's Record Of Most Catches by an Indian Fielder in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli left his job unfinished during the India vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when he got dismissed trying to square cut Rishad Hossain. But in the second match against arch-rivals Pakistan, he comfortably went past the 14000-run mark by driving Haris Rauf through mid-off for a beautiful boundary in the 13th over.

Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Reach 14000 Runs in ODIs

Kohli achieved this feat in his 299th match for India, while Tendulkar achieved it in 359 ODIs, and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara reached the landmark in 402 50-over matches. Kohli, widely regarded as a modern-day legend, and a chase master in ODIs reached this milestone in 299* matches, which include 50 hundred, and 73 half-centuries. Virat Kohli Shows Nice Gesture As He Ties Naseem Shah's Shoelaces During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Pic).

Fastest To 14,000 ODI Runs

Player Matches Venue Opponent Year Virat Kohli 299 Dubai Pakistan 2025 Sachin Tendulkar 359 Peshawar Pakistan 2006 Kumar Sangakkara 378 Sydney Australia 2015

Kohli already is the third-highest run-getter in ODIs, and also has the most hundreds in the format with 50, apart from being the second-most fifties for international cricket in the format.

