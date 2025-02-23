Amid the heated environment of the India vs Pakistan matches, a few players extend the hand of friendship with their gestures. One of them is star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who showed a nice gesture during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as he tied the shoelaces of Naseem Shah when the latter was out on the crease batting. Fans loved the gesture and made the picture viral on social media. Jasprit Bumrah Attends IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai, Meets Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Shows Nice Gesture As He Ties Naseem Shah's Shoelaces

pic.twitter.com/6DJO2fgob3 — Cricket Picture that Goes Hard (@HardCricketpix) February 23, 2025

