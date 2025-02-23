Virat Kohli is well-known for his exceptional fielding in the outfield and ground coverage given the effort he puts in his fitness. The effort reflected on the field as well as he became the holder of the record of taking most catches for Team India as an outfielder in ODIs when he grabbed the catch of Naseem Shah at long on during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Virat now has 157 catches in 299 games, one more than second placed Mohammad Azharuddin now. Kuldeep Yadav Secures His 300th International Wicket, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Agha Salman During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammad Azharuddin's Record

VIRAT KOHLI NOW HAS THE MOST CATCHES BY AN INDIAN FIELDER IN ODIs. 157 - Virat Kohli 156 - Mohammad Azharuddin 140 - Sachin Tendulkar 124 - Rahul Dravid 102 - Suresh Raina#INDvPAK #ChampionsTrophyonJioStar pic.twitter.com/19BsHJueBS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 23, 2025

