For, India’s run-machine, Virat Kohli, his 500th international match seems to be going fine. At the end of the first day’s play of the second Test against West Indies, the right-handed batsman remained unbeaten on 87. With a score of 87, he ensured that he joined the list of the top five cricketers with the most international runs in world cricket. Having won the toss, West Indies opted to bowl first. India got off to a great start but they lost three crucial wickets at 155. With three wickets down, Virat Kohli came out to bat and he along with Ravindra Jadeja stitched a partnership of 106 to put India to a safe score on 288/4. Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Highest Run Scorer in International Cricket, Achieves Feat By Crossing Jacques Kallis During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

While completing the 74th run during the last session of the day, the southpaw joined an elite list. En route to his 74 runs, he entered the list of top five players with the most international runs in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar leads the list, followed by Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli, who amassed 25548 runs, is in the fifth place.

The southpaw en route to his 500th international match achieved another milestone as he became the first player to score a half-century in the 500th game. No player, who featured in 500th match, had scored a fifty. Moreover, the former Indian captain also became the second Indian player to complete 2000 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2023 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).