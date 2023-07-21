Virat Kohli has been a constant wrecking ball to previous records in cricket, due to immense consistency and the ability to grind when the going gets tough alongside the immense hunger of win. He has broken several records over the years and now as he plays his 500th International match, he crosses Jacques Kallis to become the fifth highest run scorer in the history of the game. Virat Kohli Cover Drive Video: Watch the Star Batter Play A Vintage Stroke During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Highest Run Scorer in International Cricket

Most runs in International cricket: Sachin - 34357 runs Sangakkara - 28016 runs Ponting - 27483 runs Jayawardene - 25957 runs Kohli - 25535* runs King Kohli on his way!!!! pic.twitter.com/TunndN5HmE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2023

