Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday today (November 5, 2020). The Indian cricketer is regarded by many as a modern-day great and one of the best players of all time in the sport. Known for his competitive attitude, the Delhi-born batsman has made several records on the cricketing field, so on his birthday, we take a look at some pictures of the cricketer away from the field, which shows a different side of him. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, David Warner and Other Players Interact After High-Voltage RCB vs SRH Clash in IPL 2020.

Virat Kohli is famous for aggressive nature on the cricketing pitch, the Indian cricket is always ready to take the game to the opposition, rather than holding back. This attitude of the cricketer has been praised and criticised by fans and pundits alike. However, off the field, Virat Kohli is a completely different person. The Indian skipper is a laid-back guy and loves to spend time with his family and friends. Virat Kohli Has a Hilarious Response As Sunil Chhetri Throws Fitness Challenge at Him.

Family Game Time

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nature Calls

Virat Kohli's Twitter Post (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Pool Time

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Playing Football

Virat Kohli Playing Football (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virat And His Pet Dog

Virat And His Pet Dog (Photo Credits: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Grinding in the Gym

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

With AB de Villers

Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Currently, Virat Kohli is in UAE where he is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. The Indian cricketer guided RCB to a first playoff finish in the competition since 2016 and would be hoping that can help the franchise clinch their maiden IPL title as well. RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

