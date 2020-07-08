Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is leaving no stones unturned to keep himself fit amid the COVID-19 break and one can visit his official Instagram account to verify the fact. The top-ranked batsman has been constantly posting his workout videos and is also encouraging his fans to be fit. Recently, however, the talismanic cricketer received a fitness challenge from Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri. The 35-year-old posted a video in which he can be seen doing planks while balancing between two swiss balls. He asked Kohli to replicate his fitness drill. However, Kohli responded to the challenge in a hilarious manner. Virat Kohli Comes Up With an Extreme Version of Hardik Pandya’s Flying Push-Ups.

“Champ @virat.kohli, saw you throw a challenge on this space the other day, so I’m getting in on the act too. Give us your best shot with this one. I’m assuming there won’t be any clapping involved. PS: This is a little bit tougher than it seems,” wrote Chhetri while sharing the video on Instagram. Well, Kohli is not someone who shies away from any challenge. On this occasion, however, the 31-year-old used his cheeky sense of humour and left a hilarious comment. “Seems difficult skip. 2 swiss ball kahan se laoon magar,” commented the right-handed batsman. Sunil Chhetri on Chat With Virat Kohli, Says 'Two Kids Talking About Growing Up in 90s.'

Meanwhile, BCCI is planning to host IPL 2020 in October. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup. Also, a BCCI official has stated that the tournament will likely take place in Sri Lanka or UAE.

