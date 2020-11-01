Royal Challengers Bangalore slump to a five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad which indeed has made their road to playoffs more difficult. On the other hand, SRH jumped to the fourth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 team standings and have strengthened their hopes of making it to the next stage. Although the outcome was different for SRH and RCB, great sportsmanship was witnessed after the encounter. RCB talismans Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers interaction with several SRH youngsters namely Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Rashid Khan. RCB vs SRH Stat Highlights IPL 2020.

In a couple of videos shared by SRH’s official Instagram post, Kohli and De Villiers were seen giving pep talk with several Hyderabad youngsters hearing them with utmost concentrations. Other than them, SRH duo David Warner and Kane Williamson also interacted with their RCB counterparts. Fans were enthralled after coming across the post as they lauded sportsman spirit of both teams’ players. Fans Slam RCB Team Management for Picking Gurkeerat Singh Mann Ahead of Shivam Dube.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 points table has got intensified after the game as six teams are fighting for three spots in the playoff race. SRH, RCB and Delhi Capitals have matter in their own hands, and they’ll go through just after winning their next game. At the same time, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will have to rely on other results alongside winning their last-stage matches.

Speaking of the other two sides, Mumbai Indians have just not secured a playoff berth but also sealed a final-two finish. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have gotten knocked out of the final four race.

