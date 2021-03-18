After registering two successive half-centuries, Virat Kohli failed to impress the fourth T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid got the important wicket as Kohli had to walk back after scoring just one from four balls. Notably, the Indian skipper got out stumped for the first time in his T20I career, and Rashid was evidently over the moon. Tackling leg-spinners has been a problem for Kohli lately, and many opposition teams have exploited his weakness. In fact, the 32-year-old got out just twice this series and both times, Rashid was the inflictor. India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Score Updates.

Right-handed batsmen tend to struggle against leg-spinners, with the ball going away from them. Kohli also indeed belongs to that category, and his recent performances narrate the entire story. Last year, Adam Zampa troubled Kohli during Australia’s tour of India, and later, Zampa’s compatriot Mitchell Swepson also caused problems to the talismanic batsman. Now, Adil Rashid also exploited Kohli’s weakness and dismissed him for two low scores. Rashid , in fact, became the first bowler to dismiss the India skipper via stumping twice in international cricket.

Virat Kohli Against Spinners In T20Is:

Against Left-arm spin Off-Spinners Wrist-Spinners Number of Dismissals 1 4 11

Speaking of Kohli’s performance against spinners, only leggies have troubled him to a significant extent. The right-arm wrist-spinners have accounted for Kohli’s wicket 11 times in T20 Internationals. Off-spinners have dismissed him four times, while left-arm spinners have sent Kohli back just once.

Despite Kohli’s failure, India advanced to 185-8 in the fourth T20I. Suryakumar Yadav shone in his maiden international outing with a magnificent half-century. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer also played significant cameos in the latter half of the innings. Notably, England are 2-1 up in this series, and India must win the fourth clash to stay alive in the series. They should be satisfied with their batting performance, but the bowlers also have a job in hand.

