India and England meet in the fourth and penultimate T20I match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series is currently 2-1 in favour of England and the visitors will be looking to make it 3-1 and clinch the series here in this fixture. India, on the other hand, will be looking to draw level and stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, stay tuned for IND vs ENG 4th T20I live score updates. Is India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

It has been a see-saw battle between India and England. First England emerged victorious and then India bounced back to draw level. The visitors then registered victory in the third T20I to take back the lead. The Eoin Morgan-led side will have their eyes set on the series win now.

While England are likely to field an unchanged side, India could tinker with their playing XI. India’s bowling was under pressure in the last game and it is one area the home side will be looking to improve in this crucial encounter. India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

England Likely XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.