India’s U19 team has once again proven its dominance on the global stage, securing a place in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final after a historic chase against Afghanistan. This victory marks India’s tenth appearance in the tournament’s summit clash—the most by any nation. As the Boys in Blue prepare to face England on 6 February at the Harare Sports Club, they carry the weight of a formidable legacy, having won a record-extending five titles since the tournament's inception. India Qualify For U19 World Cup 2026 Final; Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre Shine As Boys in Blue Set To Meet England In Summit Clash.

A Tradition of Excellence

India’s journey in U19 World Cup finals began in 2000, when a side led by Mohammad Kaif defeated Sri Lanka to claim their maiden trophy. Since then, the tournament has served as a launchpad for future Indian icons. In 2008, Virat Kohli captained the team to glory in Malaysia, followed by Unmukt Chand’s match-winning century against Australia in 2012.

The most recent decade has seen even greater consistency. Under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw (2018) and Yash Dhull (2022), India consolidated its position as the most successful team in youth cricket history. Even in years they did not win—such as 2016, 2020, and 2024—the team reached the final, demonstrating the depth of India's junior cricket structure. Aaron George Hits 2nd YODI Hundred, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

India’s Record in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Finals

Year Captain Opponent Result Margin 2000 Mohammad Kaif Sri Lanka Won 6 wickets 2006 Ravikant Shukla Pakistan Lost 38 runs 2008 Virat Kohli South Africa Won 12 runs (D/L) 2012 Unmukt Chand Australia Won 6 wickets 2016 Ishan Kishan West Indies Lost 5 wickets 2018 Prithvi Shaw Australia Won 8 wickets 2020 Priyam Garg Bangladesh Lost 3 wickets (D/L) 2022 Yash Dhull England Won 4 wickets 2024 Uday Saharan Australia Lost 79 runs 2026 Ayush Mhatre England TBD 6 Feb 2026

Seeking Redemption in 2026

The 2026 final offers a chance at redemption for the Indian side, who finished as runners-up to Australia in the 2024 edition. This year’s squad, led by Ayush Mhatre, has remained unbeaten throughout the campaign in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The upcoming final against England is a repeat of the 2022 summit clash, where India emerged victorious. However, England’s strong form in the 2026 edition, including their semi-final win over Australia, suggests a highly competitive encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).