Virat Kohli Says 'I Love You' To Anushka Sharma on Her 32nd Birthday, Feeds Cake In This Adorable Photo! Here's Kohli's Birthday Wish For Wifey

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

With the sporting world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sports stars are taking this opportunity to get some well-deserved rest and spend some quality time with their family. While being in quarantine, sports personalities have been fairly active on social media to be connected with their fans. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is no different and on his wife, Anushka Sharma’s 32nd birthday posted an adorable message for her on his Instagram. Cute Pictures of Anushka Sharma With Husband Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli took to social media to wish his lady love Anushka Sharma on her birthday by sharing an adorable photo and saying her 'I Love You'. In the photo, the Indian skipper could be seen feeding Anushka a piece of cake. ‘You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you’ he captioned the post. Virat Kohli, Wife Anushka Sharma and Their Pet Dog Dude Steal the Show on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma took to social media and on her birthday wished for all the suffering in the world to come to an end. ‘I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends’ the actress wrote in her post.

View this post on Instagram Today, I wish for all this to end A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 1, 2020 at 6:22am PDT

Virat Kohli recently opened up about his relationship with the Bollywood actress, stating that she has been a positive influence on him. ‘To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before,’ said the Indian skipper.