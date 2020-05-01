Anushka Sharma Turns 32: These Cute Pictures and Videos With Husband Virat Kohli Will Leave You Wanting for More!

Cute Pictures and Videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have come a long way since falling for each other in a commercial AD shoot in 2013. Now one of the buzz world’s power-couple, Virushka (as the couple is popularly known) has been giving their fans and followers couple goals. Their love for each other knows no bounds and various pots shared by them on social media is a testament to the love, respect and admiration they have for each other. While Virat leads the Indian cricket team and is a batting giant, Anushka Sharma is one of the most sought after actors in the cinematic universe. Yet, the couple has never let responsibilities and work burden come before their love for each other and make sure to be present on each other’s special days. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Latest Pictures on Instagram Will Give You Major Couple Goals During Quarantine.

Their love for each other has set the benchmark for romance and it is to them that many look up to for love and relationship goals. Virat and Anushka’s social media account are full of their pictures of each other and they have always been protective for each other. The couple often takes social media by storm through their love-filled pictures and videos of each other. Take a look at some cute pictures of Viruskha on Anushka Sharma's birthday. Have Learnt to Stay Calm & Patient from Anushka Sharma, Says Virat Kohli.

When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Announced their Love for Each Other

Thank God for His Birth!!

Happy in His Arms!!

Anushka Sharma Teasing Virat Kohli

Cute Together!!

Sun Soaked!!

The Love Light That Never Fades

Fake Smile, Real People!!

More Love!!

Love Each Other in All Ways and Forms

When He became Hers and She Became His

Walking Hand on Hands!!

Karvachauth Together!!

Love in Snowland!!

Eyes Full of Love and Admiration!!

With the entire nation in lockdown and sporting events as well as film shoots across the globe suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spending some lovely time with each other in a farmhouse in Delhi. They have been still giving everyone couple goals and motivating people with their pictures and videos. From taking selfies with Instagram filters to playing board games with family members and pulling each other’s legs, their love knows no bounds. Live on Virushka!