Anushka Sharma Turns 32: These Cute Pictures and Videos With Husband Virat Kohli Will Leave You Wanting for More!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have come a long way since falling for each other in a commercial AD shoot in 2013. Now one of the buzz world’s power-couple, Virushka (as the couple is popularly known) has been giving their fans and followers couple goals. Their love for each other knows no bounds and various pots shared by them on social media is a testament to the love, respect and admiration they have for each other. While Virat leads the Indian cricket team and is a batting giant, Anushka Sharma is one of the most sought after actors in the cinematic universe. Yet, the couple has never let responsibilities and work burden come before their love for each other and make sure to be present on each other’s special days. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Latest Pictures on Instagram Will Give You Major Couple Goals During Quarantine.
Their love for each other has set the benchmark for romance and it is to them that many look up to for love and relationship goals. Virat and Anushka’s social media account are full of their pictures of each other and they have always been protective for each other. The couple often takes social media by storm through their love-filled pictures and videos of each other. Take a look at some cute pictures of Viruskha on Anushka Sharma's birthday. Have Learnt to Stay Calm & Patient from Anushka Sharma, Says Virat Kohli.
When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Announced their Love for Each Other
View this post on Instagram
Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma
Thank God for His Birth!!
View this post on Instagram
Happy in His Arms!!
View this post on Instagram
Anushka Sharma Teasing Virat Kohli
Cute Together!!
View this post on Instagram
Sun Soaked!!
View this post on Instagram
The Love Light That Never Fades
View this post on Instagram
Fake Smile, Real People!!
View this post on Instagram
Our smiles maybe fake but we are not 🐒😜 #StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe
More Love!!
View this post on Instagram
This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love ❤️🙏✨
Love Each Other in All Ways and Forms
View this post on Instagram
Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms 🤪
When He became Hers and She Became His
View this post on Instagram
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.
Walking Hand on Hands!!
View this post on Instagram
Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world. 😊♥️
Karvachauth Together!!
View this post on Instagram
Love in Snowland!!
View this post on Instagram
Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all. 🙏❤️😇
Eyes Full of Love and Admiration!!
View this post on Instagram
With the entire nation in lockdown and sporting events as well as film shoots across the globe suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spending some lovely time with each other in a farmhouse in Delhi. They have been still giving everyone couple goals and motivating people with their pictures and videos. From taking selfies with Instagram filters to playing board games with family members and pulling each other’s legs, their love knows no bounds. Live on Virushka!